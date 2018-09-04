Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later this month, another Cranbrook resident has announced intentions to run for Cranbrook City Council.

Jordan Fiorentino, whose family has been part of Cranbrook for generations, sees a need for increased economic development and population growth, and improved housing and income levels.

“Coming from a five-generation Cranbrook family, I truly care about this city,” Fiorentino said. “It is my hope that my children — and their children — will love Cranbrook as much I do and will want to settle here.”

“For my family, and yours, I want to see Cranbrook continue to grow and flourish. As the largest urban centre in southeast British Columbia – literally surrounded by mountains, forests, lakes, and golf courses – Cranbrook is already an amazing place to work and play; an ideal city to call home.”

After graduating from Mount Baker Secondary School, Fiorentino completed an apprenticeship at the British Columbia Institute of Technology while working as an automotive technician for Northstar Motors. Since then, he has worked his way up to his current position of Operations Manager.

“This position has given me experience that I believe will serve me well on City Council. I am confident that I have the strong fiscal knowledge and problem-solving skills required. In my positions with Northstar, I am part of a high-volume, customer-focused environment. I believe this experience will prove helpful as I strive for satisfaction and transparency for the citizens of Cranbrook.”

Fiorentino’s Cranbrook roots date back to the late 1920s when his great-grandfather chose Cranbrook to establish a new home for his young family.

“Now my wife and I are raising our two young children in Cranbrook,” the great-grandson said. “My family story has led me to see ‘the big picture’ and inspired me to step forward and run for city council so that I may have an opportunity to work toward a strong, sustainable city now and in the future.”

Fiorentino believes Cranbrook needs further economic development, increased housing for all income levels, and population growth.

“To fall short on any of these goals will inhibit the success of the others. I am encouraged that the current council is laying a robust foundation in community development. My goal will be to move this development forward in a smart and responsible way that benefits all citizens.”

Fiorentino is committed to:

• Strong economic development, encouraging job growth in both skilled and unskilled positions.

• Reducing barriers to support additional housing for citizens from all income levels, from young families to seniors.

• Continued infrastructure and road work with a firm plan for the future.

• Making Cranbrook a clean and welcoming environment.

The 2018 BC Municipal Election campaign commences September 22. Election Day itself is Saturday, October 20.

As well as Fiorentino, incumbent City Councillors Danielle Eaton, Wesly Graham and Mike Peabody have announced their intentions to seek re-election, as well as Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. Cranbrook nurse Melodie Hull is also running for City Council.