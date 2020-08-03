Ekklesia Millennium Society benefits from second vehicle donation

Spring Honda donated a van, while Minute Muffler ensured it was fit for the road

Spring Honda in Cranbrook recently donated this 2003 Dodge Caravan to Ekklesia Millennium Society. Minute Muffler ensured that it was safe for the road by donating their time and expertise. (Submitted file)

More local businesses have jumped on board to help out the Ekklesia Millennium Society in Cranbrook, by donating a vehicle and mechanic expertise.

Spring Honda donated the 2003 Dodge Caravan to the society, while Minute Muffler helped them make sure it was fit to drive.

Ekklesia Millenium Society is a non-profit organization which focuses on helping those in need with meal programs, a shuttle service, counselling and more.

In early June, the society put out the call for donations as COVID-19 highlighted the need for their services, with some people unable to leave their homes or use public transit.

“We would like the thank Spring Honda for the donation of our new 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan and Minute Muffler that helped us get it on the road,” said Philip Crossfield, Vice President of Ekklesia Millennium Society. “This van will be used for hauling cargo and groceries and everyday function of the society.”

Volunteers are always needed to help out with a variety of tasks that the society performs. Information on volunteering and donating can be found on the Ekklesia Millenium Society website at www.ekklesiamillenniumsociety.com.



