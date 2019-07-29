A helicopter bucketing water at the Richter Mountain wildfire on Sunday. (BC Wildfire photo)

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

The Richter Mountain wildfire, 14 kilometres south of Cawston, is now estimated to be 403 hectares in size.

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is showing a low level of activity and is primarily a smouldering ground fire that is not producing a lot of smoke.

Fire information officer Jody Lucius said Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground, with less emphasis on air support, as additional crews are onsite. The crews are working in steep terrain with loose rock and she said site safety is a priority.

READ MORE: Less aggressive behaviour from Richter Mountain blaze

According to BC Wildfire, a plan is in place to assess and fall danger trees that could be a hazard to crews. Helicopters will continue bucketing today to cool hot spots of the fire. Crews will continue to work 24 hours a day on the fire.

More than 100 personnel, nine helicopters and heavy equipment worked on the fire on Sunday. Helicopters were bucketing water to cool hot spots and slow the fire spread. Ground crews and heavy equipment were building a guard on the north and east portions of the fire.

READ MORE: Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

The Richter Mountain wildfire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on July 24. The evacuation alert for 10 Cawston properties remains in place.

The smoky skies bulletin for the Similkameen has not yet been updated by Interior Health for Monday. However, Seven Stones winery posted on social media on Sunday that the smoke was moving away from them and it was business as usual for them.

Drivers are reminded that when travelling on Highway 3 through his area to proceed slowly without stopping and to watch for falling rocks and debris along the highway.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mainroad to begin summer paving operations
Next story
Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Just Posted

Walmart presents Cranbrook Hospice Society with $1000 grant

On Monday, July 29, the Cranbrook Walmart location presented Janyce Bampton, executive… Continue reading

Former Ice head coach gets AHL gig

Kris Knoblauch to lead Hartford Wolfpack, the farm team for the NY Rangers

Heidi Gravelle elected chief, Tobacco Plains Indian Band

The Tobacco Plains Indian Band’s newest elected chief is excited to give… Continue reading

Mainroad to begin summer paving operations

Arterial and highway sections to be resurfaced by regional highways maintenance contractor

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Terry Gainer charts his life growing up and then growing… Continue reading

B.C. businesses await worker compensation overhaul

Cost, ‘gender-based analysis’ among employer concerns

Tahltan make largest First Nation clean energy investment in B.C. history

The Northwest B.C. nation is now part owner of a clean energy asset valued at over $2.5 billion

Safety report released in 2018 ‘man overboard’ drill that left two BC Ferries employees injured

Investigation report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue released

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Woman confirms brother was pilot in plane crash north of Port Hardy

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

Most Read