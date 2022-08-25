Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)

Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women

Wearing a red dress is a symbolic act of remembrance

An Edmonton cyclist making his way westward down Hwy16 may be turning the heads of motorists who overtake him.

That’s because Michael Kalmanovitch, 67, is wearing a red dress to highlight the cases of murdered and missing women from communities along the highway.

Red dresses have become symbolic in the cause of honouring those who have been murdered and who have gone missing.

Information posted online indicates Kalmanovitch has been planning the cycling journey for the past five years.

He started cycling in Valemont with the goal of making it to Prince Rupert and then taking the ferry to Port Hardy after which he will cycle down Vancouver Island before returning to the mainland for the trip through southern B.C. and then back to Edmonton.

Kalmanovitch hopes to finish by the end of September.

