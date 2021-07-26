The Winnifred, or Kettle River fire, is an estimated 2,300 hectares. (Cole Ruesch photo)

The Winnifred, or Kettle River fire, is an estimated 2,300 hectares. (Cole Ruesch photo)

Edgewood fire evacuation order downgraded to alert

Hundreds allowed to return home

Hundreds of Edgewood residents can return home.

The evacuation order has been downgraded for 184 properties due to the Michaud Creek wildfire.

Residents are now on an evacuation alert, as of 4:58 p.m. Monday, July 26.

These residents were ordered to leave July 21, along with 172 properties in Whatsan and Needles.

The Michaud fire is an estimated 5,981.8 hectares and was caused by lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Meanwhile the fire has connected with the 2,300 hectare Winnifred Creek blaze.

Those working on that blaze said it is still a long ways from the highway.

