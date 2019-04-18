Ecosystem restoration burns planned for Premier Lake area

Burns to start within next two weeks depending on weather conditions

Ecosystem restoration burns are being planned for the Premier Lake area that will take place sometime within the next two weeks, according to a provincial government press release.

The burns are being conducted in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem, B.C. Wildfire Service, B.C. Parks and the Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resources Society.

The burn is planned between April 17-30, while the exact timing will be determined on site and weather conditions.

One burn will cover roughly 11 hectares near the Yankee-Canuck Lakes Loop Trial in Premier Lake Provincial Park. The second burn will cover 158 hectares west of Quarz Lake.

The burns will only be ignited if conditions are suitable and trained firefighters will ensure that the fires remain within predetermined boundaries. B.C. Parks staff are also assisting with the planning and completion of the burns.

Smoke from the area may be visible from Sheep Creek, Skookumchuk, Wasa Lake and surrounding communities.

The Rocky Mountain Trench is historically renewed through frequent ground fires, which remove plants beneath the forest canopy and result in open forests with large, healthy trees. Restoration burns are used to help restore and maintain native plant landscapes and improve wildlife habitat.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil
Next story
Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Just Posted

RCMP looking for help to identify ‘person of interest’ in recent property crimes

Cranbrook RCMP is looking for help identifying the man in the attached… Continue reading

Ecosystem restoration burns planned for Premier Lake area

Burns to start within next two weeks depending on weather conditions

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the… Continue reading

Local soccer players prepare for college showcase

Whitecaps FC Kootenay Academy will be represented by four teams at the SX Cup College Showcase

Air cadets take field trip to Bomber Museum of Canada

552 Key City Squadron help museum staff with spring cleaning, learn about historical exhibits

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Hugs & Slugs

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the rude, abusive elderly couple at the Superstore… Continue reading

STARS transports man out of East Kootenay with gunshot wound

Man reportedly involved in hunting incident air lifted out of Fairmont Hot Springs airport

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Here piggy piggy!

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Most Read