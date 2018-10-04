Eaton turns focus on housing, seniors

First-term councillor hopes to continue working at the city council table

Danielle Eaton is hoping to help ensure continued community growth and municipal transparency by seeking another term on Cranbrook city council.

Eaton, elected along with a slate of all-new candidates four years ago, says she has worked hard to keep her campaign promises from the 2014 campaign.

“I am proud of the work that has been done by our Council,” said Eaton. “We did what we said we were going to do. We have seen an increase in vibrancy of our downtown, an increase in the number of new businesses; and a greater arts, culture, festival and events presence, such as The Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Hometown Hockey, and 55+ BC Games.

“With the completion of our asset management plan, we have been able to accomplish a lot of infrastructure work and created a long-term plan to reduce our infrastructure deficit, which is seen in our roads program and Idlewild.”

Eaton says she wants to address the housing crisis in Cranbrook, and met with Selena Robinson, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, this year at an annual gathering of municipal and provincial politicians.

“We have so little housing available that is financially attainable to majority of our residents,” said Eaton. “It’s impacting our low-income families, youth, and seniors the worst. It’s unacceptable, but it’s a result of growth.

“Since we as a Council are taking credit for the growth, we also need to take responsibility for the issues that come with growth. This is why we are working with the Province, BC Housing, and local developers to come up with a solution. This is going to be a major focus for me during the next term.”

In addition to tackling the housing crisis, Eaton wants to turn her attention to seniors issues, after focusing on youth initiatives due, in part, to her three children.

“I am at the point in my life where I have young children, so youth in our community really matter me. I want a great community for all of our children,” said Eaton. “However, I have also come to the point in my life where I have aging parents. I will of course continue to support youth and youth programming in a big way.

“I did support the recent senior care home development, but I also know I can do a lot more. I think it’s a natural progression at this point in my life. Seniors deserve a lot more of my focus. I have to. I need to know that my parents — and all seniors — have the supports they need to age comfortably and with dignity in Cranbrook.”

Eaton is active on social media, particularly Facebook, which she says is an effective way to engage with residents and provide transparency.

“It is a place that they can ask questions and find answers,” Eaton said. “I have learned a lot in the past four years. I feel I have earned my place at the table and have found my voice. Residents deserve a high level of transparency. That is what I have been working toward and will continue to work to improve.”

Eaton and her husband both own separate businesses in the downtown area, and are involved with many initiatives and organizations such as Cranbrook Community Theatre, Cranbrook and District 4-H, Sam Steele Sweethearts Youth Ambassador Program, Cranbrook Minor Ball, and the Kootenay Ice.

Previous story
Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization
Next story
Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Just Posted

RCMP seize suspected cocaine, crystal meth in drug seizures

Police take hard drugs off the streets in separate traffic stops over the weekend

Morrison running for federal Kootenay-Columbia Conservative nod

Local resident touts years of government experience working as a RCMP member and diplomat

Eaton turns focus on housing, seniors

First-term councillor hopes to continue working at the city council table

Graham seeks another term on council

First-term councillor hopes to continue infrastructure progress, eonomic development

UPDATED: Power restored in Cranbrook after outage

BC Hydro says electricity is back on after four separate outages were reported

WATCH: Minister of Agriculture boosts 4-H funding

Cranbrook’s local 4-H club was paid a visit by Minister of Agriculture… Continue reading

Wearing Orange to Remember and Act

Yme Woensdregt This Sunday, September 30, is Orange Shirt Day. Why orange?… Continue reading

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people in Indonesia

Russia accused of targeting chemical weapons watchdog

Dutch allegations came as British officials blamed Russia’s GRU for allegedly “brazen” activities worldwide

Most Read