The District of Elkford will hold an open house on proposed cannabis regulations today (September 19). Black Press File Photo

East Kootenay town considers public smoking ban ahead of cannabis legalization

Under the proposed regulations, anyone caught smoking or vaping in public will face a $2000 fine

Elkford residents can say goodbye to getting high in public under new regulations proposed by the District.

In preparation for the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada next month, the District has been working to develop a regulatory framework for cannabis sales, use and consumption “in a way that respects the unique needs and values” of the community.

Under a new bylaw, the consumption of cannabis will be prohibited in any place within the District other than on private property.

Anyone caught smoking or vaping in public will face a $2000 fine.

The District has also proposed changes to zoning and business license and regulation bylaws to allow cannabis dispensaries and production facilities to operate in Elkford.

The public smoking ban has drawn criticism from the Toronto chapter of a global grassroots advocacy group.

Consumer Choice Center North American Affairs Manager David Clement believes banning public consumption unfairly targets low income residents who rent their homes.

“If you rent your home, you are almost always prohibited from smoking indoors,” he said.

“A public consumption bylaw would mean that those renters would not be able to consume outdoors, all while it is illegal to smoke indoors in a commercial setting (bars and lounges).

“The bylaw ultimately excludes low income residents from cannabis legalization all together.”

Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher defended the regulations.

“We’re going to treat cannabis as if it was an alcoholic substance,” he said.

“We’re following the regulations of the federal and provincial government by not allowing the smoking of cannabis on the streets, the same as you’re not allowed to drink beer on the streets.”

McKerracher declined to respond to the CCC’s concerns but said Clement had not contacted him directly.

“If he wants to talk to me, he can call me,” he said.

Elkford residents can learn more about the proposed cannabis regulations at an open house on Wednesday, September 19.

There will be two sessions held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in Meeting Room #2 at the Elkford Community Conference Centre

Councillors will vote on the regulations at the next regular meeting of council of September 24.

Previous story
Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan
Next story
Election 2018: Rasmussen running for city council

Just Posted

Election 2018: Rasmussen running for city council

Former RCMP officer seeking a seat at the city council table

Cranbrook introduces draft cannabis bylaws

As legalization date approaches, there remains more questions than answers, say staff

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

UPDATED: Pratt to be acclaimed as Cranbrook mayor

Mayor will serve another term after running unopposed in the upcoming municipal election

Baseball bat assault sends one to hospital

Cranbrook police investigating after home invasion over the weekend

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marissa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

East Kootenay town considers public smoking ban ahead of cannabis legalization

Under the proposed regulations, anyone caught smoking or vaping in public will face a $2000 fine

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Most Read