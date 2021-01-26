Millie the cat showed up at the East Kootenay SPCA branch seemingly on her own accord. She now needs $2000 worth of treatment. (BC SPCA file)

East Kootenay SPCA raising funds for senior cat found outside branch

SPCA hopes to raise $2,000 for surgery, medication and care of Millie the cat

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking donations after a cat named Millie arrived at the shelter all by herself.

The SPCA explained that Millie has a severe oral disease that is so painful, she can barely eat.

“Millie’s arrival was a complete surprise. She showed up at the front door of the East Kootenay BC SPCA branch all by herself. No crate, no human, just Millie sitting nicely waiting for someone to find her. Staff brought her safely inside and knew right away that Millie was in pain,” the local branch said in a press release. “She was starving. She was also limping, had wounds on her feet, and was very dirty. Poor Millie was saturated in her own urine that we suspect she might have been left in a crate for some time before coming into care. Millie has clearly suffered, and it’s heartbreaking to see.”

Since her arrival, SPCA staff say they have given Millie a bath and a new soft food diet, while the wounds on her feet are being treated with antibiotics.

The SPCA now needs to pay for surgery, medication, treatment, and daily care until Millie can be put up for adoption. They hope to raise at least $2,000 to cover these costs.

“Millie is an absolute sweet heart. She is so gentle and calm. When we found her outside, she was just sitting there, looking around, as if she was thinking, ‘how did I get here?’. She loves a good nap, and just hanging out with branch staff,” reads the press release.

The SPCA hopes that Millie can live out her senior years pain-free and in a loving retirement home.

Head over to the BC SPCA website to donate to Millie’s care.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
