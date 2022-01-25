Pictured are Tia Yakimovitch (left) and Pasi Ranasinghe (right) with adoptable animals Ricardo (left) and Bohdi (right). The four are pictured celebrating a $60K milestone, with the East Kootenay SPCA branch having raised those funds through their recycling program in 2021. (EKSPCA file)

Pictured are Tia Yakimovitch (left) and Pasi Ranasinghe (right) with adoptable animals Ricardo (left) and Bohdi (right). The four are pictured celebrating a $60K milestone, with the East Kootenay SPCA branch having raised those funds through their recycling program in 2021. (EKSPCA file)

East Kootenay SPCA raises $60K through recycling program

Donated cans and bottles are returned for funds that go directly back to the local branch

The East Kootenay branch of the BCSPCA is once again celebrating after having raised $60,000 through their recycling program in 2021.

From Jan. 7, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022, the local branch was able to sort $60,000 worth of bottles and cans that were donated by community members.

“We’re really pleased, this is an incredible program,” said Christy King, manager of the East Kootenay SPCA branch. “It makes such a difference for our branch and the animals here. A huge thank-you to everyone who donated and to all of our hard working volunteers.”

In 2020, the branch was able to raise $50,000 through the recycling program, for a total of $110,000 in the last two years.

READ: East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

Volunteers Jack Selman and Tom Block are still at the helm of the program, with Block having taken a lead roll running the program and training new volunteers.

King says that the branch is always looking for volunteers for this program, and it’s a great opportunity for students who need volunteer hours.

“It may not be the most glamorous position, but it is so important,” King said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, send an email to volunteereastkootenay@spca.bc.ca.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Spending a ‘marked departure’ from former B.C. legislature clerk’s duties, Crown says
Next story
‘Nothing but celebration’: Kootenay man has successful double-lung transplant surgery

Just Posted

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020 for Overdose Awareness Day. A sign from the march reads, “Naloxone saved my life”. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
BC Housing, ANKORS respond to crime, homelessness discussions in Cranbrook

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired former Colwood player Adam Cracknell from the New York Rangers, the organization announced last week. (Adam Cracknell photo)
Cracknell named to Team Canada Olympic hockey squad

Pictured are Tia Yakimovitch (left) and Pasi Ranasinghe (right) with adoptable animals Ricardo (left) and Bohdi (right). The four are pictured celebrating a $60K milestone, with the East Kootenay SPCA branch having raised those funds through their recycling program in 2021. (EKSPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA raises $60K through recycling program

Pictured above: Colin Sinclair, Brenna Baker, Ari Kupritz, Nolan Varley, Steve Mercandelli, Jason Spyksma
Foundry East Kootenay gets fundraising boost from Cranbrook Dodge