East Kootenay snowpack normal for January

The provincial government’s River Forecast Centre has issued its first snow survey for this winter, collecting data from 76 snow courses and 64 automated snow weather stations around the province.

The data shows that the East Kootenay snow pack is at 106 per cent of normal. Most surveys are in the neighbourhood of 83 (North Thompson) to 120 (Okanagan) per cent of normal. The report also cautions that the two areas where the numbers are quite different, Stikine with 52 per cent of normal, and Similkameen with 141 per cent, only had two surveys reporting. There will be more in future reports, which could bring those numbers into line with the others.

The report’s outlook says that La Nina conditions are present in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, and there is a high likelihood that it will persist through the winter. Typically, La Nina is linked to cooler winters across British Columbia. Snowpacks ten dot higher than normal, although there can be a large range of variability across the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada are forecasting a increased likelihood of normal temperatures across western BC and below normal temperatures in southeast BC. Short to medium term forecasts are suggesting warmer temperatures through January, with a period of wetter weather in the middle of the month, that will lead to increased snow accumulation over higher terrain.

By early January, nearly half of the annual BC snowpack has typically accumulated. At this early stage in the season snow accumulation is looking typical across the province. While high snow pack in the south-central part of the province (Okanagan and Similkameen) and Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin – January 1st , 2018 1. Every effort is made to ensure that data reported on these pages are accurate. However, in order to update the graphs and indices as quickly as possible, some data may have been estimated. Please note that data provided on these pages are preliminary and subject to revision upon review. low snow pack in the Stikine may be early indicators of flood and drought risk in those regions, it is still early in the snow season; with three or more months left for snow accumulation, these outlooks could change significantly. In recent La Niña winters, for example, increased snow packs have generally emerged later in the snow season (i.e April and May) despite modest January 1st snow basin indices.

Previous story
Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop
Next story
Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Just Posted

RDEK supports indoor sports facility

Regional government kicks in funding commitment to help leverage grant opportunities.

Man charged with fraud makes brief court appearance

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

Rings stolen from local jewelry store

RCMP investigating after man snatches rings and runs out the store.

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

Ecofish sets up new office in Cranbrook

To preserve and protect

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

East Kootenay snowpack normal for January

The provincial government’s River Forecast Centre has issued its first snow survey… Continue reading

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Most Read