A lot of great skiing is still left this season with the snowpack at 120 per cent of normal.

East Kootenay snowpack at 120 per cent of normal

It will come as no surprise to East Kootenay residents that the latest snowpack measurement on March 1, 2018 has this area at 120 per cent of normal. Snowpacks in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are even higher; in the 140 per cent area.

In fact all of BC has a higher than normal snowpack except for a few regions in the north. The lowest snowpack is the Stikine area with only 68 per cent of normal.

Interior snowpacks increased by an average of 10 per cent in February as several large storm systems made their way through the province.

The data is collected from 133 snow courses and 78 automated snow weather stations around the province. The data is then averaged for a region, so some areas, like Kimberley, may have a greater amount than the area average. There are three snow pack stations in the East Kootenay — Morrissey Ridge, Moyie Mountain and Floe Lake.

La Niña conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean have eased over the past month. The Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) at the U.S. National Weather Service/NOAA is forecasting a high likelihood transitioning to ENSO-neutral conditions into the spring. While La Niña is waning, it is not uncommon for the effects of La Nina to persist several months beyond the period of the defined La Niña event. For example, snow packs in previous La Niña events in British Columbia tended to grow more rapidly than normal through the March and April periods. Province-wide snow basin indices during La Niña years tend to increase by 3-5% over the March 1st to April 1st period, and increase by 5-10% over March 1st to May 1st. While there is still uncertainty over how weather patterns will play out over the next few months, continued increases in snow basin indices into April and May are likely to occur, given this year’s La Niña context.

The outlook is for normal temperatures across the province in the coming days, with cooler and wetter weather in the middle of March.

With high snowpacks comes the risk of seasonal flooding, and snowpacks will continue to accumulate for the next month or so.

But melting snowpacks are only one of the factors in flood risk. Much depends on high temperatures and prolonged rainfall as well.

The next snow bulletin will be released on April 9, 2018.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project
Next story
Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Just Posted

Stopping school violence starts with communication

B.C. schools moving to locked doors, identity badges, video surveillance

Conservative MP stops in Cranbrook on policy tour

John Brassard reacts to federal budget, questions Liberal leadership on Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Kootenay Ice eliminated from 2018 playoff contention

Red Deer Rebels earn two points on Saturday to secure spot, officially knocking out Cranbrook club

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

College of the Rockies to Offer Cannabis Retail Specialist Training

College of the Rockies’ is responding to the anticipated 2018 legalization of… Continue reading

East Kootenay snowpack at 120 per cent of normal

It will come as no surprise to East Kootenay residents that the… Continue reading

Creative Monkeys launches kids theatre project

A local dramatist and drama teacher is launching a new project, geared towards bringing youth into the wonderful world of theatre.

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Most Read