The latest map of snow pack indices. River Forecast Centre image.

East Kootenay snow packs still moderately high

EK snow packs at 114 per cent of normal

The B.C. River Forecast Centre increases the frequency of its Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletins to twice a month as the freshet swings into gear.

The most recent measurements were taken on May 15, and reported on May 21, 2020.

The report says that most snow basin indices for May 15th dropped relative to May 1st values. The overall average of province-wide measurements decreased from 106% of normal on May 1st to 97% of normal for May 1st. However the East Kootenay snow indices are at 115% of normal, the same as they were on May 1. That is considered moderately high.

The May 15th Snow Survey is less comprehensive than May 1st, with only 17 manual snow surveys conducted for May 15th compared to 108 manual snow courses for May 1st. Thus, the May 15 bulletin is most useful in determining if the snowmelt is early, delayed or seasonal. Spring snowmelt for 2020 is considered seasonal in nature. Larger river systems have yet to reach their peak levels for the year and are still at risk for flooding this Spring due to snowmelt and/or heavy rainfall. These include areas in the Upper Fraser, Cariboo Mountains, North Thompson, South Thompson, West Kootenay, East Kootenay, Upper Columbia and Lower Fraser Valley. Rivers in other areas of the province remain high and are sensitive to flooding from heavy rainfall.

Seasonal temperatures in the Interior and several storm systems in the first two weeks of May contributed to minor snow accumulation at higher elevations in the Columbia, Kootenay, and Boundary.

Generally, 15-25% of the accumulated snow pack has melted by mid-May. Most sites have melted at seasonal rates this year. Most lower elevation areas are now snow-free (approximately below 800-1000m in coastal BC, below 1600m in southern BC and below 1200-1300m in northern BC), while higher elevation snow pack has experienced limited melt.

Most rivers in British Columbia were flowing at normal or above normal for early-May. There have been no Flood Watches or Flood Warnings issued by the River Forecast Centre in May; however, many regions have been under High Streamflow Advisories for several weeks. Regions with rivers and creeks under advisory include: the Cariboo, North Thompson, Bonaparte, Okanagan, Nicola, Boundary, Shuswap, & Salmon River. The larger river systems in the Interior (Upper Fraser, Quesnel, North Thompson, South Thompson, Kootenay, Columbia) are rising, but not forecast to reach high levels through the following week. They will likely reach peak flows in early to mid-June, or possibly later for higher elevation watersheds or with wetter weather.

The next measurements will be taken June 1 and released on June 8, 2020.

READ: East Kootenay snow pack at 114% of normal


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP
Next story
Manufacturers scramble to find raw materials amid ‘desperate’ shortage for PPE

Just Posted

The third photograph of Robert Johnson

An old photograph comes to light — a reminder that mythology is real and the past is still alive

East Kootenay snow packs still moderately high

EK snow packs at 114 per cent of normal

City launches guide to help simplify development processes

A new guide that provides information and background on development applications and… Continue reading

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Car stolen from Cranbrook airport

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The 2020… Continue reading

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Oak Bay man stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

Most Read