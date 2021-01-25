The unforgettable Bud Abbott. An award is presented in his name at the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival. Photo submitted

The unforgettable Bud Abbott. An award is presented in his name at the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival. Photo submitted

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is a go

Performances will be recorded and adjudicated from a distance

Good news in the Arts community, says local piano teacher Arne Sahlen; the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival (EKPAF) will proceed in Cranbrook, adapted for COVID realities, in March 2021.

Five divisions are set: Voice March 1 – 4, Speech Arts March 5, Piano March 8 – 10, Strings March 12, and Dance March 14 – 16.

Anti-COVID spacing and sanitizing will be done between separately-arriving entrants. Each will be recorded on video, without audience, by a professional videographer. Those who prefer may record at home and submit the video to EKPAF.

Voice, Piano and Strings will be held at First Baptist Church, 328 14th Avenue South. Speech Arts will take place at participating schools, except that independent Speech entries will be held at First Baptist Church. The venue for Dance is to be confirmed.

The recordings will be uploaded confidentially and sent away to distinguished adjudicators engaged by EKPAF. Adjudications and announcements will return promptly. Awards and Provincial Festival entries, in line with usual EKPAF practice, will be announced as soon as possible.

“In a world of shrinking opportunities, the EKPAF Board invites performers of all ages to see this as a pivotal point in history. Forced onto us by circumstance, this Festival format is like a coffee substitute,” says Sahlen, who is serving as communications director for the festival.

“Quite satisfying if we don’t keep regretting the original. No audiences will hear you, but the new experience of recording at a top standard may prepare you for future comfort with high technology.”

The EKPAF tradition of hiring wise and kind adjudicators continues, though at a distance instead of in person. Their encouraging advice has stimulated many performers toward ever greater achievement. Said one to a student playing Mozart: “You are not just a student. You are an Emerging Artist.” Teachers value the second opinions offered. For students in exam preparation, the guidance may have measurable impact – both for the advice itself and for the early deadline to speed up their polishing of exam entries.

Adult entrants are not only included, but welcomed with their own special certificate. The Bud Abbott Award certificate is given to each adult performer, in honour of our iconic community citizen who – among his countless other accomplishments – entered EKPAF each year until age 97. As far as the Board knows, EKPAF is the first festival to honour adults specifically.

For EKPAF syllabus and registration, visit www.ekperformingartsfestival.org – and for more information, contact ekpafestival@gmail.com or 250-432-9747.

“Some day you may tell your children and grandchildren,” said Sahlen, “that you were in the first year of online music festivals.”

READ: East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival showcase this Wednesday

READ: Piano Recital on Sunday at East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital
Next story
Opposition urges Liberal government to push back against Biden’s Buy American plan

Just Posted

All-season soccer is now a fact of the East Kootenay, with the opening of the indoor soccer facility at Balment Park. (Photo courtesy Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association)
Dawn of the Dome: New era of soccer underway in EK

Year-round soccer programming begins at new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Climate Hub will be hosting a webinar this coming Friday (January 29) that focuses on sustainable jobs. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)
Cranbrook Climate Hub to host webinar on sustainable jobs

Bruce Wilson, former General Manager for Shell, will speak on ‘looking beyond Keysone XL’

The unforgettable Bud Abbott. An award is presented in his name at the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival. Photo submitted
East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is a go

Performances will be recorded and adjudicated from a distance

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

One death connected to outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive

RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts.
RDEK receives provincial funding for housing needs study

The RDEK has received $95,000 from the province in order to conduct… Continue reading

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

An independent review is underway at the Royal BC Museum after employees called out systemic, individual racism at the institution. (Twitter/RBCM)
Royal BC Museum faces allegations of systemic racism, toxic work environment

Formal investigation, survey and training launched at museum

In this May 23, 2012, file photo, an approximately 2-year-old female cougar runs away from a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife trap after being released northeast of Arlington, Wash. A cougar has attacked and severely mauled a man in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Mulligan/The Daily Herald via AP
Cougar euthanized in B.C. after severely mauling a man north of Vancouver

Whistler RCMP officers were first on the scene and shot and killed a cougar prowling nearby

Kamloops This Week.
48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital

One of the 20 patients infected has died, meanwhile 28 staff with COVID-19 are isolating at home

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

The trial of Harry Richardson began Monday at the Nelson courthouse. File photo
Trial of man accused of shooting RCMP officer near Argenta in 2019 begins

Harry Richardson is facing five charges in a Nelson courtroom

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gerald Cordeiro of Kalesnikoff Lumber Ltd. says the company is looking for a non-profit organization to take over and run its proposed agroforestry project. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Logging company proposes agroforestry project for Nelson area

Kalesnikoff Lumber is floating the idea of growing trees in conjunction with food crops

Most Read