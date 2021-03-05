East Kootenay operating services contract awarded to Trail Transit

The public transit buses in Cranbrook — and the East Kootenay region — will be operating under the auspices of Trail Transit, BC Transit announced this week. (Townsman file photo)

The public transit buses in Cranbrook — and the East Kootenay region — will be operating under a new company, BC Transit announced this week.

In a press release, BC Transit said that they put out a request for proposals regularly to ensure best value for tax payer dollars. This RFP process has resulted in BC Transit awarding the contract for operation of transit services in the East Kootenay to Trail Transit.

The east Kootenay region includes Cranbrook conventional, Cranbrook custom, Elk Valley, Columbia Valley, Kimberley, and Creston Valley services.

Trail Transit currently operates services in the Boundary Transit System, and provides service in Trail and Castlegar which are part of the West Kootenay Transit System. BC Transit is working with Trail Transit, TOK Transit BC Ltd., Olympus Stage Lines, Kimberley Transportation Society, and Arrow Slocan Lakes Community Services on a seamless transition of services.

Schedules, routing and fares will not change as a result of this contract award, the release says.

BC Transit thanks TOK Transit BC Ltd., Olympus Stage Lines, Kimberley Transportation Society, and Arrow Slocan Lakes Community Services for their service.

Kimberley Transportation Society has operated in Kimberley for almost 30 years.

