Family doctors in Cranbrook and Kimberley are now available for telephone and video appointments. (Pixabay)

Family doctors in Cranbrook and Kimberley are now available for telephone and video appointments. (Pixabay)

East Kootenay family doctors still available for appointments

Doctors have noticed that during the pandemic some patients have not been not keeping on top of their medical care.

Local doctors have noticed that during the COVID-19 pandemic some patients have not been checking in with their family doctor, and not keeping on top of their medical care.

The East Kootenay Division of Family Practice is working with family physicians to ensure that patients know how best to access care during the pandemic.

“We recognize that this has been a challenging time for many people, and family doctors can be a support, particularly for people with ongoing chronic conditions that should be monitored,” the doctor’s group said in a press release this week. “Some people may not be sure whether their doctor is available or how they should best connect with them in the event they will be receiving care in person or by telephone/telehealth.”

Read More: East Kootenay family doctors now available for telephone, video appointments

“It’s very important to continue seeing your family doctor for ongoing care, especially if you have long-term or chronic conditions,” says Dr. Matthew Chow, president of Doctors of BC. “Neglecting your treatment or missing medication doses will cause more problems down the road. It’s important you see your family doctor because they know you best and understand your medical history and needs.” For seniors living at home, those with disabilities, or people considering themselves to be at high-risk, it is especially important that they contact their doctor for advice if they have not recently connected.

To help address this need, the new one-stop online directory (www.pathwaysmedicalcare.ca) has been created for British Columbians to easily find up-to-date information on how their doctor is providing virtual and in-person care, how to go about making an appointment, and see other services their doctor may provide. Approximately 70 per cent of B.C. family doctors who provide longitudinal care to their patients are now listed in the directory, with more doctors continuing to be added.

Pathways is a non-profit organization supported by Doctors of BC and the British Columbia Ministry of Health through the General Practice Services Committee (GPSC).

The East Kootenay Division of Family Practice is working with family physicians to ensure that patients know how best to access care during the pandemic. All family practice clinics are still offering care to patients in communities across the East Kootenay region. While most care is being done by telephone or video, if you need to be seen in person, your family doctor can make those arrangements.

Across the East Kootenay region, clinics are providing virtual care for patients during regular office hours. Patients will be seen in person only if necessary. To make an appointment, call your family doctor’s office directly for their options and to set up an appointment:

Cranbrook

• Associate Medical Clinic (250-426-4231)

• Fisher Peak Family Practice (778-517-3701)

• F.W. Green Medical Clinic (778-517-8208)

• Tamarack Medical Clinic (250-426-7724)

• Ktunaxa Health Clinic (250-420-2700)

Creston

• Blue Heron Medical Clinic (250-428-7768)

• Dr. Daile Hoffman Clinic (250-428-5381)

• Family Practice Associates Clinic (250-428-9371)

• Summit Medical Clinic (250-428-8873)

Elkford

• Elkford ​Health Centre (250-865-2215)

Fernie

• Leroux Medical Clinic (250-423-6404)

• Rocky Mountain Health Centre (250-423-4718)

• Sparling East Medical Centre (250-423-4442)

Golden

• Golden Medical Clinic (250-344-2211)

Invermere

• Invermere Medical Clinic (250-342-9206)

• Chisel Peak Medical Clinic (250-341-6900)

Kimberley

• Kimberley Medical Clinic (250-427-4861)

Sparwood

• Sparwood Primary Health Care (250-425-6212)

For Patients without a Family Doctor in the East Kootenay:

• Cranbrook Virtual Walk-In Clinic for patients without a family doctor. This is a temporary service. To book: EK Division of Family Practice website https://divisionsbc.ca/east-kootenay/virtual-walk-in-clinic or by calling 250-426-4890 and a reception person will answer your call during hours of operation – Tuesdays from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. If an in-person visit is needed, the physician can make arrangements, or you will be directed to the Emergency Department at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

• Creston Virtual Clinic for patients without a family doctor can be accessed by calling 1-855-411-1630 for a telephone appointment with a physician. Currently the virtual clinic for Creston is operating from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. This is also a temporary service.

• First Nations patients without a family doctor can call the First Nations Virtual Doctor of the Day program at 1-855-344-3800 to book an appointment. Medical Office Assistants are available to help you seven days a week from 08:30am to 4:30pm.

If you need non-emergency health information and advice you can call 8-1-1 or visit www.healthlinkbc.ca 24 hours a day.

As we continue to adapt our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, please ensure you and your loved ones are keeping on top of your medical care.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ship still stuck in Suez Canal as backlog grows to 150 other ships
Next story
Vaccine distribution ramping up as 11% of Canadians get first shots: Ottawa

Just Posted

Teck file photo.
BREAKING: Teck Resources pleads guilty to fisheries violations, fined $60 million

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

Family doctors in Cranbrook and Kimberley are now available for telephone and video appointments. (Pixabay)
East Kootenay family doctors still available for appointments

Doctors have noticed that during the pandemic some patients have not been not keeping on top of their medical care.

This Bald Eagle (haliaeetus leucocephalus) is a regular Wasa Slough, and can often be seen on an old Ponderosa pine snag, perched high on the hill above the slough. Helga Knote photo
Urban wildlife Part IX: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers in the Advertiser throughout 2021. Part IX. With links to Parts I-VIII

Pictured from left to right: Judy Mistal (Food Bank Volunteer), Tracie Rallison (Food Bank Volunteer) and Gerry Oviatt (Food Bank Manager) on Wednesday, March 24. Volunteers and staff are working hard to prepare to move in to the new Food Bank Facility on Industrial Road. The new facility will be open to the public as of April 7. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Cranbrook Food Bank prepares to move in to new facility

The Food Bank will be closed from March 31 to April 6

Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuate stranded person from the backcountry. Photo courtesy of Kimberley SAR.
Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuates stranded person

At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 24, Kimberley Search and Rescue responded… Continue reading

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read