An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:13 a.m. woke residents and was reportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:13 a.m. woke residents and was reportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

Early-morning earthquake jolts Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Shock recorded 17.3k deep off Salt Spring Island

Residents on Vancouver Island woke to a magnitude 3.6 earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shake was reported 17.3 km deep and 12 km northeast of Ganges, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Online reports show people feeling the rumble up and down Vancouver Island and as far as the Lower Mainland.

“I was checking my security cams half awake tripping out thinking someone knocked a door down somewhere and shook the foundation of my house,” one person posted on Reddit. Other people said they were roused by a sudden jolt or the sound of pictures on their walls and their closet doors rattling.

Earthquakes that fall between a 3.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt, but rarely cause damage, according to Earthquakes Canada. The possibility of damage to poorly constructed buildings usually begins at 6.0 and overall serious damage at 7.0.

RELATED: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
Indigenous, Black people more likely to be arrested in Nelson: report
Next story
B.C. hears from 161 First Nations on plans for old-growth logging deferrals

Just Posted

Members of the public and the East Kootenay Climate Hub are pictured with Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka on Monday, December 13, 2021. A vigil was held for those who have lost their lives this year to climate disasters. (Barry Coulter file)
Cranbrook mourns victims of climate disasters outside MLA office

Dennis Walker (left), a radio broadcast personality with 2day FM, has been named Cranbrook's Citizen of the Year. Photo courtesy Dennis Walker/Facebook.
Dennis Walker named Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year

Staff pose outside Swan Valley Lodge. (Submitted)
Swan Valley Lodge fundraising $180K for new furniture

BCCDC file
BCCDC provides latest COVID data for East Kootenay