(Black Press Media files)

Early morning house fire claims the life of 18-month-old girl in New Brunswick

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury

A young child is dead following an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’
Next story
Hong Kong pro-democracy rally cut short by police tear gas

Just Posted

Santa Claus Parade capped off with Fireworks, Winter Block Party

A fireworks display closed out the annual Santa Claus Parade through downtown… Continue reading

Fireworks to dazzle Santa Claus parade

Western Financial Place to host special two-day Santa’s Winter Block Party

Video: Profile of Casey Hanemayer, Cranbrook’s touring professional disc golfer

Hanemayer is taking a niche sport to the next level

Golden Rockets to play games in Cranbrook as home arena temporarily closes

KIJHL team is without their home ice due to an ammonia chiller failure earlier this week

Kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Salvation Army kettles at four locations in town, organizers still need to fill 300 volunteer hours

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Most Read