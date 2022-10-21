Eagle Plains Resources excited about drill results at Vulcan property

As reported in late August, Eagle Plains Resources had embarked on a three-hole test drilling program on the Vulcan Project 35 km west of Kimberley.

On October 11, 2022, Eagle Plains announced that the drilling has been completed.

Of the three holes drilled, it is hole #2 that is particularly significant and suggests close proximity to a lead-zinc mineralized feeder system.

The mineralized system the company is seeking would be similar to the Sullivan Mine deposit.

Eagle Plains President and CEO Tim Termuende said in a video that he has been involved with a systematic exploration to find another Sullivan type deposit for over 30 years.

“It would be a game changer if anyone was to find another,” he said. “We suspect very strongly there are others around.

He said Eagle Plains is confident enough in that that they funded this drill program themselves as they normally partner with other companies to mitigate the financial risk of mineral exploration.

The program, specifically hole #2, has changed things, says Mike Labach from Eagle Plains.

“This drill hole revises our interpretation of the geological model of Sullivan style mineralization in this basin and warrants a revisit previously explored areas,’ Labach said. “We are very excited by what we saw and it’s a very significant development in Eagle Plains’ exploration of the Vulcan property.”

Labach says that the company will now spend the winter putting all the pieces of the puzzle together and studying all the available data. A new drill program will very likely begin next year.