Dunbar Creek fire disrupting traffic near Radium, 55 active fires in region

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are a total of 55 active wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the East Kootenay.

One of the latest is the 2.5-hectare Dunbar Creek Wildfire (N21336), located about 28 kilometres north of Radium. This fire is causing traffic interruptions along Highway 93/95 and motorists should expect disruptions as crews are working near the road.

The BC Wildfire Service asks that travellers drive with caution in order to keep everyone safe. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s interactive map, which can be seen on their free app, there is a new 0.1-hectare fire burning in Joseph Creek in the Moyie area, as well as a 0.2-hectare fire located near the St. Mary’s River.

READ MORE: Blue Lake Camp, cabins near Skookumchuck ordered to evacuate

Doctor Creek fire west of Skookumchuk, which has caused an Evacuation Order to be issued for the Findlay Creek area, including Doctor Creek, Blue Lake Centre and Whitetail Lake, has grown to about 400 hectares in size and is considered a fire of note.

Across the province there have been 152 fires reported in the last seven days.


