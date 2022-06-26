Pro-choice protestors outside Kelowna’s courthouse on June 26, 2022 following the overturn of a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that unduly restrictive state regulations on abortion are unconstitutional (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Pro-choice protestors outside Kelowna’s courthouse on June 26, 2022 following the overturn of a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that unduly restrictive state regulations on abortion are unconstitutional (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Dueling protests hit downtown Kelowna Sunday following Roe v. Wade reversal

Both pro-life and pro-choice protestors made their voices heard

Dueling protests took place in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to reverse a decision from 1973 that any unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

Candace Banks organized a pro-choice march from City Park to the steps of the courthouse to fight against the ruling.

“To know that this is my third decade that I have been promoting reproductive rights and that I’ve been fighting for reproductive rights, it’s tiresome, it’s sad, and it just makes me really angry.”

Banks noted how a decision like this by our neighbours will impact us in Canada.

“The [U.S.] controls everything from contraception to the circulation of women’s health needs, and if they are shut down it will mean so much despair for us women here.”

Bev Edwards-Sawatzky joined the march with her husband and a few friends to stand in solidarity with American women after the decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“I’m horrified by the politics of what happened on one day; these nine people decided to not only strike down access to abortion for women they also struck down a state’s right to ban handguns. And they talk about right to life and sanctity of life,” Edwards-Sawatzky said. “Those two pieces of legislation left me really distressed, angry, and I just want to be a part of support the women of the world.”

READ MORE: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

On the flip side, a group of pro-life protesters gathered outside city hall to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Denise Mountenay attended as a former abortion patient and to spread the message of how abortion impacted her.

“I know the lies that I was told, that pregnant women are told, the pressure to have abortions, and the lies that it’s a safe procedure,” Mountenay said. “There are 61 studies in peer-review medical journals linking breast cancer to abortion.

“We’re here today because we’re excited about Roe v Wade being overturned. We want justice for children, for life in the womb. My message is that abortion hurt me, hurts women, and killed my children, that it’s a wrong and not a right, and the choice to have your baby killed should be unthinkable.”

Things remained civil between the two groups. The march bypassed city hall and RCMP were stationed nearby as a precaution.

READ MORE: B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

abortionBirthsDeathKelownaLifeprotest

Previous story
Affordability challenges remain amid growing Kootenay population
Next story
Grohman Creek residents press for better emergency access

Just Posted

Cranbrook.
Affordability challenges remain amid growing Kootenay population

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Traffic accident south of Kimberley takes one life

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Byram wins Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche

Veteran Doug Prentice, Ret’d Special Forces, looks with dismay at the boulders where the plaques used to be mounted. Cindy Postnikoff photo.
Memorial plaques stolen from Kimberley Veterans Park