Duczek brothers hit the podium at World Wakesurfing Championship

Two Cranbrook brothers competing on wakesurfing’s biggest stage had podium finishes, as Ryder and Dagen Duczek captured first and second place in their respective divisions at the 2020 Centurion World Wakesurfing Championships to close out their seasons.

Dagen had a strong run in the semifinals landing a 3 shuv, switch 360, gumby shuv, back big spin and more through his two passes to take first place in his heat and advance to the finals in Men’s Amateur Skim on Day 1 of the competition, before going on to capture second place overall in the finals.

Ryder landed both a 5-big and 5-shuv, en route to a first place finish in his semi-final heat and a spot in the finals. After another strong run in the finals against competitors from the United States, Canada and Ukraine, Ryder secured a first place finish and the world championship in Outlaw Men’s Skim.

The 2020 World Championships represent the third time the boys have qualified for Worlds. Ryder has two first place finishes and one second place finish, while Dagen has one first place finish and two second place finishes.

To qualify to be invited to the World Wakesurfing Championship, riders must be ranked in the top eight in their division in the Competitive Wake Surfing Association world rankings. The event featured 131 athletes from 11 countries competing in 17 different divisions in Fort Worth, Texas.

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Worlds featured a combination of live and streamed rides which were recorded at sanctioned modules in six countries and shown at the live event.

Ryder and Dagen are on the Waterski Wake BC team and Wake Canada Wakesurf National Development team, and are sponsored by Phase 5 Wakesurfers, Boston Pizza Cranbrook, Hockley Real Estate, Just Liquid Sports and Reg Johnson of BWC Contracting and Alfred Hummel Contractor Ltd. They ride and train on Tie Lake near Jaffray and have been coached and supported this year by Isaac and Gabrielle Hockley and Caroline Villeneuve.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Just Posted

Duczek brothers hit the podium at World Wakesurfing Championship

Two Cranbrook brothers competing on wakesurfing’s biggest stage had podium finishes, as… Continue reading

Cranbrook Public Library expands its hours of operations.

The Cranbrook Public Library has moved to its next stage of reopening;… Continue reading

Maddisun hits a new level with ‘Self-Reflections’

A review of Kootenay musician/songwriter’s new album

How to celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween safely in Cranbrook

Businesses and organizations have come up with alternative ways to celebrate this fall season

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

10 facts about the unsung hero of Thanksgiving

Did you know that wild turkeys can run up to 19 km an hour?

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Most Read