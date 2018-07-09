Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.

Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.

Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.

The trailer and boat were towed away.

Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.

B.C. fire chief says there's no need to park so far away from fire hydrants
Location for indoor sports facility spurs debate

