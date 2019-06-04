As ducklings can’t yet fly, they are vulnerable to cars when waddling towards water sources. (Peninsula News Review File)

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Following the sad incident on Highway 1 earlier this month, when a mother duck got run over, leaving 13 orphaned ducklings, people are being reminded of how they can help keep ducks safe.

The ducklings were rescued and are now being raised at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., in Burnaby, a charity that cares for injured, orphaned or pollution-affected wildlife.

ALSO READ: Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Island View Beach in Central Saanich

Ducklings and goslings have been hatching throughout the month of May and are susceptible to encounters with traffic, despite the best efforts of their mothers.

Mother ducks and geese have to lead their brood to water, but as their offspring can’t yet fly, they have to settle for hurried marches in single file to the nearest available water source. Often this means negotiating the scary noise and movement of roads and highways.

One of the key pieces of advice the SPCA gives is for well-meaning rescuers to consider the dangers before running in to save animals. Traffic hazards can be neglected in the heat of the moment and herding the birds can actually cause them to panic and scatter into traffic, exacerbating the situation.

The SPCA says the best way to help duck or geese families trying to cross the street is to seek assistance from the police to stop traffic. Once cars have stopped, they advise rescuers to slowly and calmly herd the babies and parents to safety. They advise only trying to trap and pick up a family if absolutely necessary for their safety. If the birds panic and scatter, the rescue and reunion can become more complicated.

ALSO READ: Lavender Farm brings back goat yoga with extra cuddles

Other advice regards drivers, who are asked to remain vigilant and pull over, and call animal rescue if they see a family of ducks standing tentatively at the side of a road. Drivers are reminded that human safety comes first though, and never to slam on brakes when faced with ducks crossing the road. Motorists who have caused crashes behind them due to braking for ducks have faced criminal charges in the past, such as a Quebec woman in 2014.

The SPCA asks that if you see any animal in distress, including wildlife, to call the toll free BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre at 1-855-6BC SPCA (1-855-622-7722). The call centre is open seven days a week: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report
Next story
Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Just Posted

COTR graduates first group of locally trained nurses

Nursing degree program was recently expanded to include all four years of education in Cranbrook

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Most Read