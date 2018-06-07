Drugs, weapons seized in multiple arrests in Cranbrook

Over the past month, Cranbrook RCMP have been busy arresting violent offenders from out of the area.

Police reported in a press release Thursday that three recent separate events resulted in multiple arrests and seizure of a substantial amount of what is believed to be heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, various firearms, ammunition, cash, and other offence related property.

Nine individuals have been charged or are facing charges for a variety of criminal offences ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of loaded firearms, possession of proceeds of crime.

All nine individuals were either held in custody or have been released and left Cranbrook. The majority of the individuals were not from this area and linked to the drug trade.

“This has been a busy month for all of our officers here,” said Staff Sergeant Hector Lee of the Cranbrook detachment.

“Our General Investigation Section, Crime Reduction Units have been lead on these investigations with massive support from all of our other units at this Detachment (General Duties, Community Policing, Digital Criminal Assistance Unit, First Nations Policing Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Service).

“The complex investigations and success speaks to the caliber of officers that the Cranbrook area is a beneficiary of. There were a lot of long hours put in by our people here. It should also be pointed out the courage of the victims and witnesses who have come forward to help us mitigate the escalating violence that came with these criminals. “

If anyone has any information that they feel could assist the Cranbrook RCMP in relation to these investigations please contact Corporal Shayne Parker at 250-489-3471.