Five drug poisonings, one fatal, were reported this weekend in Cranbrook(File photo)

Drug alert issued in Cranbrook after fatal overdose

Five accidental drug poisonings linked to cocaine

A drug alert has been issued in Cranbrook after several accidental drug poisonings took place this weekend, one of which was fatal.

Five accidental drug poisonings have been linked to cocaine, according to a post from Harm Reductions Saves Lives and ANKORS East Kootenay.

The post explains that one of the poisonings was fatal, and ANKORS says that the safest thing to do right now is not use.

The organization adds that it’s always best to use with a friend, to carry naloxone and know how to use it, and to get your drugs tested either with fentanyl strips or at ANKORS in Cranbrook.

