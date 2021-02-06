Drug alert issued for ‘dark purple granular’ substance in Cranbrook

Interior Health says substance, sold as ‘down’, contains high fentanyl concentrations

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Cranbrook area, in effect until Feb. 12.

The warning, issued on Friday, Feb. 5, relates to a dark purple granular being sold as ‘down’ which tested positive for benzodiazepines and high concentrations of fentanyl.

The substance has a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation and may not respond to naloxone, according to the alert.

Interior Health advises that drug checking options are available in Cranbrook at ANKORS, East Kootenay Addiction Services Society (EKASS), and the emergency department of the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Naloxone kits and training is available at ANKORS, EKASS, East Kootenay Regional Hospital emergency department, and Cranbrook-area pharmacies.

Don’t use substance alone, and avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together, according to the Interior Health advisory.