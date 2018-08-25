Drought rating increased across the region

Kootenays now at Level 3 rating as province grapples with hot and dry conditions

The drought rating for the region has been elevated due to record-breaking hot temperatures and dry conditions, according to the provincial government.

The entire Kootenay region is now at Level Three, which is considered very dry conditions that could carry the possibility of serious ecosystem or socio-economic impact.

While there are no mandatory water restrictions in place, the provincial government says voluntary water conservation is strongly encouraged. However, local municipal water conservation bylaws may differ from provincial water conservation targets due to local water supply and demand, and the availability of storage (lakes and reservoirs) or groundwater.

Residential, agricultural and industrial water users who are located within municipalities and regional districts are encouraged to observe local water conservation bylaws where they exist.

The Level Three rating has been issued in other regions of the province such as the Lower Columbia, West Kootenay, Cariboo, South Thompson, Goldwater River, Salmon River, Skagit and Nechako.

There are no Level One ratings anywhere in the province right now, while the Northeast, Northwest, Stikine, Skeena-Nass areas, along with Vancouver Island, are all at Level Four.

Due to dry conditions, the province says that stream flows, from both tributaries and main-stem rivers are experience rapidly dropping levels, while some are at record lows.

Those record-low stream flows can put aquatic ecosystems at risk, as fish can become stranded in pools and exposed to high temperatures, which can be fatal. Low stream flows also puts fish at higher risks of predation.

Previous story
B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane
Next story
Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

Just Posted

Drought rating increased across the region

Kootenays now at Level 3 rating as province grapples with hot and dry conditions

Air quality monitoring station installed in Cranbrook

Station went live Friday morning

PHOTOS: Diversity on display at multicultural festival

The Cranbrook Multicultural Festival celebrated it’s fifth annual event at Rotary Park… Continue reading

Memorial Arena closed after equipment failure

Ice plant shut down after ammonia detected, no injuries or risk of harm to public: City

Little change in Meachen Creek fire overnight

BC Wildfire Service says there was little change in the Meachen Creek… Continue reading

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

People are blocking sprinkler trucks from leaving Burns Lake as fire crews look to other options

B.C. woman shares her painful experience with opioid addiction

As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Tara Levis shares story of multiple overdoses

B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

After losing his wife in a house fire, Michael Van Gool said he still hasn’t received the money

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson moves one shot off clubhouse lead at CP Women’s Open

Dozens of fans — many clad in red and white and waving small Canadian flags — cheered for Henderson

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Most Read