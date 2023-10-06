Drought prompts City to release tips for indoor water conservation

According to the City of Cranbrook, the local water supply in Phillips Reservoir, pictured here, has dropped six feet since June 1. The City is now recommending that homeowners take steps to conserve water inside their homes (courtesy of City of Cranbrook)

Water levels in the Phillips Reservoir continue to be lower than average for normal seasonal levels, prompting the City of Cranbrook to recommend indoor water conservation measures from homeowners.

Since June 1, reservoir levels have dropped by six feet, and without significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack this winter, the city does not expect it to replenish to normal operating levels by spring.

“The provincial average for daily water use is just over 300 litres, per person, per day, while Cranbrook’s average daily water use is over 600 litres, per person, per day,” said acting deputy director of public works Jason Perrault. “This volume of water usage is not sustainable long-term, especially through severe drought conditions. We must all adjust out water use as much as possible.”

City records show that in September 2023, daily water use in Cranbrook averaged approximately 2.54 million imperial gallons, the equivalent of 24.4 million pints or 50.8 million cups of water.

READ MORE: City talks water meters, water supply, as Cranbrook use still high during drought

The city has released guidelines that residents can follow to conserve water in their homes, including limiting the length of their showers, running only full loads of dishes and laundry, using a bin or compost instead of flushing garbage down the toilet, and only flushing toilets when completely necessary.

Residents are encouraged to scrape dishes instead of pre-washing them, which can save up to 75 litres of water, and to turn off the tap while brushing teeth and shaving, which can save over 750 litres per month. Taps should be turned off tightly to ensure there are no leaks.

Further measures can include replacing inefficient toilets and shower-heads with low-flow models, installing faucet aerators to reduce the flow of water by about six litres per minute, and using newer washing machine models, which use nearly half the water and energy of traditional models.

The East Kootenays are currently ranked at level four on a five-point provincial drought scale, which means that adverse impacts to the environment are likely, while the West Kootenays remain at level three. Meanwhile, the north of the province has already reached level five.

Data from the province’s River Forecast Centre (RFC) shows that warmer-than-average weather in May and an early melt to the snowpack contributed to drought across the province. RFC statistics show that the snow pack in the East Kootenays had already completely disappeared by June 15, while the province-wide average for snow pack measurements was four per cent of normal.

The City introduced Stage 3 watering restrictions in late August in response to this, which limits outdoor watering to once per week. Even numbered addresses water on Thursday and and odd numbered addresses water on Tuesday, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The use of manual sprinklers is banned, however, homeowners can continue to use a hose with a shut-off nozzle or in-ground irrigation to water lawns, trees, shrubs, flower and vegetable gardens, and edible plants.

These water restrictions will remain in effect for the foreseeable future in combination with indoor water conservation measures.

@gfrans15

gillian.francis@cranbrooktownsman.com

B.C. DroughtEnvironmentWater