Drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic open in Cranbrook

Drop-in times are now available for vaccinations at the Cranbrook Curling Centre

Drop-in times for the COVID-19 vaccine in Cranbrook are now available. All vaccinations are done at the Cranbrook Curling Centre, located beside Western Financial Place. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Interior Health has opened up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to offer drop-in times at the Cranbrook Curling Centre, our local vaccination clinic.

Every day in June, with the exception of Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th, Cranbrook residents can drop-in to the Curling Centre between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Drop-in hours are being held at clinics throughout the IH region for first doses only. Second doses are by appointment only.

The drop-in clinics are part of IH’s #journey2immunity, in which they have also set up mobile clinics that will be traversing through rural and remote communities over the next several weeks.

Whether you are dropping in or getting vaccinated through an appointment, you will need to wear a mask and bring your BC Care Card.

READ MORE: Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

Currently, people born in 2009 or earlier (ages 12 and up) are eligible to get their first dose of the vaccine. Second dose appointments will be sent approximately eight weeks after the first dose. For example, those who were vaccinated in May will likely get an email or text about their second dose in late June.

If you received your first dose of a vaccine before the provincial registration system was available (April 6), you can register for your second dose at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca. If you registered with the provincial system for your first dose, you do not need to register again.

For a full list of IH immunization clinics, visit the Interior Health vaccination clinic website at news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.