Driver promoted to Cranbrook fire chief

Longtime deputy director of operations steps up to lead Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services

The City of Cranbrook has a familiar face stepping up as director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Scott Driver, who has been managing acting director duties since the departure of former fire chief Wayne Desjardins, has been promoted to lead the department effective Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to a city press release.

Driver has been with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services since 2004, starting as a firefighter before moving into fire prevention for five years. Over the last seven years, he has been serving as Deputy Director of Operations for the department.

“I am very grateful for the exceptional mentorship I have received from numerous staff and management within the City, both working and retired,” said Driver. “I feel very lucky to work alongside the dedicated team of public servants in this city and feel fortunate to have such a dedicated team of Fire Service professionals to represent and support in our ongoing service delivery goals in the years to come.”

Mayor Lee Pratt lauded Driver’s record with the department.

“On behalf of Council, I am very pleased Scott has agreed to take on the Director role with our Fire and Emergency Services,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “Scott has done an exceptional job as Deputy Director for the past seven years and will continue to provide that exceptional service and leadership into the future.”

Ron Fraser, the acting Chief Administrative Officer added, “Scott brings a host of skills and expertise to the position and I know he will provide excellent direction for Fire & Emergency Services as we move forward.”

The city says Driver will continue a focus on mitigating wildfire risks and addressing emergency management challenges going forward.

“I am honoured to have found such a rewarding career in this community which has provided so much opportunity and friendship to both me and my family,” Driver adds.

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Just Posted

Driver promoted to Cranbrook fire chief

Longtime deputy director of operations steps up to lead Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services

Health Foundation’s Starlite campaign underway

EKFH raising $1.2 million to bring a SPECT CT to the East Kootenay Region.

Logging operations around community forest to reduce wildfire risks

Logging operations on 105 hectares of Crown land around Cranbrook will commence… Continue reading

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Local entertainment listings

RCMP, Seach and Rescue locate three missing subjects Sunday evening

Three missing subjects were found by police and Cranbrook Search and Rescue… Continue reading

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Henry Russell’s ‘Around the World in 80 Novels’ is a… Continue reading

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Most Read