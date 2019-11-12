Driver promoted to Cranbrook fire chief

The City of Cranbrook has a familiar face stepping up as director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Scott Driver, who has been managing acting director duties since the departure of former fire chief Wayne Desjardins, has been promoted to lead the department effective Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to a city press release.

Driver has been with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services since 2004, starting as a firefighter before moving into fire prevention for five years. Over the last seven years, he has been serving as Deputy Director of Operations for the department.

“I am very grateful for the exceptional mentorship I have received from numerous staff and management within the City, both working and retired,” said Driver. “I feel very lucky to work alongside the dedicated team of public servants in this city and feel fortunate to have such a dedicated team of Fire Service professionals to represent and support in our ongoing service delivery goals in the years to come.”

Mayor Lee Pratt lauded Driver’s record with the department.

“On behalf of Council, I am very pleased Scott has agreed to take on the Director role with our Fire and Emergency Services,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “Scott has done an exceptional job as Deputy Director for the past seven years and will continue to provide that exceptional service and leadership into the future.”

Ron Fraser, the acting Chief Administrative Officer added, “Scott brings a host of skills and expertise to the position and I know he will provide excellent direction for Fire & Emergency Services as we move forward.”

The city says Driver will continue a focus on mitigating wildfire risks and addressing emergency management challenges going forward.

“I am honoured to have found such a rewarding career in this community which has provided so much opportunity and friendship to both me and my family,” Driver adds.