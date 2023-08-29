RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drag storytime kids event at Kamloops library marred by protest, arrest

Police say ‘Anti-Pride’ demonstrators yelled insults, refused to leave

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn with Kamloops RCMP says “anti-pride” protesters carrying signs yelled insults at people entering the North Kamloops Library on Tranquille Road on Saturday morning.

Evelyn says one protester got into the storytime room in the library and began filming, prompting officers to ask them to leave the event, which was intended for children.

The protester, who has not been identified, was arrested for trespass and mischief after refusing to leave, and has been released pending further investigation.

Evelyn says police are also investigating a possible assault involving “a person with a sign,” although it is unclear if a protester was involved.

Librarians at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, which oversees the North Kamloops facility, declined to comment.

Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

READ ALSO: Online backlash forces Nelson library to postpone drag story time event

crimeLGBTQPride

Previous story
Scorching heat ignites fresh wildfire concern in northeastern B.C.
Next story
Lightning starts wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs

Just Posted

Pixabay.com
Firearms charges laid against local man

Tanya Finley addresses the crowd at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce during a forum on crime in the community.Trevor Crawley photo.
Businesses, politicians appeal for solutions to tackle rising crime, thefts in Cranbrook

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs