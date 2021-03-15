Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

A return to religious gatherings is in the works as outdoor services will be permitted in the coming days, while discussions are underway for a return to in-person activities by April, according to B.C.’s top health official.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, made the announcement during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, noting a process is underway to determine a gradual return to regular indoor in-person faith services.

Dr. Henry says restrictions will be lifted to permit small outdoor religious services in the next few days, while further consultations are underway to permit religious gatherings and observances for Easter and Passover.

“Over the past weeks, we’ve been working on how we can safely reopen in-person faith services, as I know how challenging it has been for many people not to be able to congregate with those who are in their faith community,” said Dr. Henry.

In-person religious services were prohibited following a sweeping order banning indoor gatherings last November amid rising daily COVID-19 case counts.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison has been calling for a return to in-person faith services since late February, and pointed to a recently approved plan from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe that facilitates a return to indoor faith observances.

Morrison recently sent a letter to Dr. Henry advocating for a similar outcome.

“I would like to thank Minister Dix and Dr. Henry for their efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Morrison, in a statement. “Further, I welcome their leadership as they consider safely re-opening these important community organizations so that places of worship might be positioned to offer the help that is so desperately needed.”

The restrictions on indoor gathers, particularly involving religious services, has served as a flash point since last fall. Three churches in the Fraser Valley drew media attention by defying the order and holding in-person services, which drew an RCMP presence and resulted in fines of over $18,000.

Earlier this year, a group of petitioners initiated a legal challenge seeking to quash the public health orders prohibiting in-person religious services, while the province sought an injunction that would enforce the public health orders.

In February, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Robert Hinkson ruled that there were other means of enforcement available to the province, noting that an injunction alone — without enforcement by the B.C. Prosecution Service — wouldn’t necessarily sway the religious beliefs of the petitioners or prevent them from continuing in-person services.

Following the court’s decision, Dr. Henry said in a statement that she respected the ruling and expressed confidence that the public health orders were in accordance with the law and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The broader challenge arguing infringed religious freedoms resulting from the orders continued to be argued in the courts, before Hinkson reserved his decision earlier in March.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

The Tobacco Plains Development Corporation has applied to the B.C. Government for a long-term Licence of Occupation at two of its three campgrounds on Lake Koocanusa. File photo
Public feedback sought for draft Koocanusa Recreation Strategy

Some restrictions from last year remain in effect for crown land camping, access roads

Jude Swinwood and Brooke Niedermayer (pictured with Coach Rob Niedermayer).
KEYSA Players of the Week and team standings

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the… Continue reading

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
UPDATED: Cranbrook Bucks to play shortened season after province accepts BCHL plan

League plan will feature five ‘pod’ locations across the province where three or four teams will play each other

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read