A person holds a syringe and an orange while learning how to administer Naloxone to an overdose victim, during an International Overdose Awareness Day gathering in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person holds a syringe and an orange while learning how to administer Naloxone to an overdose victim, during an International Overdose Awareness Day gathering in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs

Report calls for fewer barriers to safe supply, expanded take-home naloxone program

An all-party committee at British Columbia’s legislature has released a report on drug toxicity and overdose deaths that calls for dozens of urgent steps from the province to address the deadly crisis.

The more than three dozen recommendations include ensuring continuity of care for at-risk people, expanding a take-home naloxone program, and engaging with health-care providers to reduce barriers in prescribing a safe supply of drugs.

The report also seeks a “substantial increase” in funding for recovery and detox programs, while recommending overdose and mental health calls be redirected from police to more specialized responders whenever possible.

The committee says since beginning work in April, it heard stories of “agony, frustration and hope” from almost 1,000 oral and written submissions, and that the crisis represents a “staggering loss.”

Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, says in a statement that the report’s recommendations “reaffirm” the approach the government is already taking.

A provincial coroner’s report released in September says the rate of toxic drug deaths is 42 people per 100,000, twice what it was in April 2016 when the government declared a public health emergency over the rising rate of overdoses.

“As the illicit drug supply gets increasingly more toxic, we face a rising tide of need in British Columbia. There is more to do to tackle this public health emergency,” Malcolmson said.

Committee chair Niki Sharma said in a news release that its members heard some residents aren’t able to access life-saving services.

“The committee’s report makes recommendations to further scale up government’s response to ensure that all British Columbians can access high-quality substance-use support and care when they need it,” Sharma said.

The committee’s recommendations also include funding Indigenous-led and designed substance-use supports, increasing funding for public awareness and anti-stigma initiatives, and integrating a mental health option in 911 calls.

Committee member Sonia Furstenau, leader of the B.C. Greens, said in a statement that the report’s recommendations did not go as far as she had hoped.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDrugsopioid crisis

Previous story
Child accidentally eats THC candy in Halloween bag, prompting warning from Richmond RCMP
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. mom running laps around ministry gets meeting with addictions minister

Just Posted

Back Row: Grayson Meisner, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Vinny Fiorentino, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Rhys Williams, Nick Vopat, Jayden Logodi, Aidan McKay, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Langenbach Front Row: Brody Taylor, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Josh Kallies, Linden Keiver, Brennan Koch Missing: Head Coach Jeff Keiver, Assistant Coaches Darin Conroy and Charlie Cooper
U18 Bucks win silver at Kelowna tournament

Public Works crews will be out and about keeping roads clear as winter looms. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City prepares for first blast of wintery weather

Cranbrook Bucks head coach and general manager Ryan Donald breaks out the whiteboard during a stoppage in play in a game against the Trail Smoke Eaters earlier this year. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks extend head coach/GM Ryan Donald for six years

The U13 Cranbrook Regional Bucks were in Penticton this past weekend and came home with the win defeating Salmon Arm in the finals 9-2. Coaches: Carson Loftsgard & Colin Sinclair Players: Dryden Hanson, Ben Loftsgard, Zach Auger, Preston Oler, Easton Armstrong, Ryder Magro, Beckem Goetz, Liam Roberts, Kane Corkie, Mateo Sinclair, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Memphis Martin, Carson Davis, Jacob Rogers, Max Parker, and Nixon McDonald
Regional U13 Bucks win Penticton AA Tourney