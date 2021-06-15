Downtown zoning amendment allowing craft brewery passes first reading

City council passed first reading of a text amendment to a downtown zoning bylaw that would permit the land use for a craft brewery. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

An application is moving forward that will tweak a downtown zoning bylaw proposes by adding craft brewery and craft distillery land uses in preparation for developing a two-story pub on a vacant lot.

The amendment passed first reading from city council during Monday’s meeting, which is part of an application proposing construction of a pub and kitchen, along with a micro-brewery and micro-distillery facing south at 806 and 808 Baker Street.

The second floor of the proposed building would also contain a two bedroom apartment facing north on an alleyway.