Downtown Canada Post office to open Saturday for pickup only

Due to processing large volumes of incoming packages and mail, the Canada Post office at 101 10th Ave S will be open on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m for pickup only.

Canada Post issued a media release on Wednesday morning, noting the expanded hours at the downtown post office location for pickup services only. Other postal services can be accessed at the Canada Post outlet in Shoppers Drug Mart at the Tamarack Mall.

Customers must provide a government issued ID when collecting their packages.

Face coverings continues to be mandatory and physical distancing measures remain in place.