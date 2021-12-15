Canada Post mailboxes. (CP photo)

Downtown Canada Post office to open Saturday for pickup only

Due to processing large volumes of incoming packages and mail, the Canada Post office at 101 10th Ave S will be open on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m for pickup only.

Canada Post issued a media release on Wednesday morning, noting the expanded hours at the downtown post office location for pickup services only. Other postal services can be accessed at the Canada Post outlet in Shoppers Drug Mart at the Tamarack Mall.

Customers must provide a government issued ID when collecting their packages.

Face coverings continues to be mandatory and physical distancing measures remain in place.

Previous story
B.C.’s vaccine card expected to extend past January; officials look at medical exemptions
Next story
Kimberley RCMP believe Gym Club fire suspicious in nature

Just Posted

Steve Zsillei (left) and Mike Adams, receiving the Turkey Platter as the top fundraiser from the Turkey Drive team of volunteers. Trevor Crawley photo.
Annual Turkey Drive campaign raises $85,000

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore
‘9 to 5’ helps relaunch the performing arts

The rock cut site, 4.5km east of Elko on Hwy. 3 where rock blasting and removal will take place on Dec. 16 2021. (Image courtesy of Google Street View)
2-hour Hwy. 3 closure near Elko moved to Dec. 16

Andrew Patterson and Kim Kennedy at Dash Eatery, on 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook. Barry Coulter photo
A new restaurant has opened up into downtown Cranbrook’s evolving food, beverage and dining scene