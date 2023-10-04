“Don’t Dress For Dinner” headlining Studio Stage Door in October

This larger-than-life comedy runs Oct. 13-14, Oct. 19-20, and Oct. 25-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Patrick Baranowski loves to make people laugh and he’s found a play that will do just that.

The first-time theatre director is presenting “Don’t Dress For Dinner,” at Studio Stage Door this month, a fast-paced comedy that weaves a twisted tale of deception and intrigue.

It follows philandering married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. Bernard invites his mistress Suzanne over while Jacqueline is out of town, but when Jacqueline cancels her trip in order to connect with her secret lover Robert, both of them scramble to cover their tracks.

“Bernard’s a little sly. This isn’t his first rodeo,” said Baranowski. “She doesn’t have many affairs, but she’s as deceitful as he is.”

“Robert is just a lovable best-friend-type character. The mistress, she’s a model actress, and she’s kind of uppity and she’s put in a situation where she has to confront that [behaviour].”

Bernard and Jacquline are played by real-life couple Matt and Nikki Van Boeyen. Suzanne is portrayed by Stephanie Moore and Robert by Bradley McCue.

All of the characters end up around the dinner table, served by chef Suzette (Tessie Ward) and her husband George (Ben Phillips). The play is set in the early 60s and there’s a retro cocktail Rat Pack theme to the set.

The humour in the play is larger-than-life and can be crude at times. Baranowski emphasized that this production is not a family play, as it contains a fair amount of adult humour.

“It’s a farce about misunderstandings and mistaken identities. Two of the occupants of the house are having affairs with their lovers and they have to explain it away. All sorts of nonsense and misunderstandings happen,” Baranowski explained.

“Something happens where one person is mistaken for the wrong person and that adds another element to the play that creates confusion and laughter, and a whole bunch of silliness.”

The play kicks off Cranbrook Community Theatre’s 2023-24 season. It runs Oct. 13-14, Oct. 19-20, and Oct. 25-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

It’s an adaption from English playwright Robin Hawdon, who based the production on Pyjama Pour Six by Marc Camoletti. Camoletti, a French playwright, is also known for works like Le Bonne Anna and Boeing-Boeing. Don’t Dress For Dinner ran in London for six years, before it was introduced to Broadway in 2012.

Baranowski performed as Bernard in 2013 with the Off Centre Players at Centre 64 in Kimberley. He said the Cranbrook cast has given the characters their own unique spin and that the script is slightly different.

“It’s interesting to see two different actors approach the same role and get that different kind of outcome.”

Baranowski said that ultimately it was play’s crazy knee-slapping dialogue that sold him on showing it

“I enjoy doing comedies specifically because I enjoy the reaction of the crowd.”

