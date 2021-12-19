An abandoned mother dog was found abandoned and emaciated, trying to care for its five puppies. The dogs were taken to Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA and are now in foster care. (Photos submitted)

An abandoned mother dog was found abandoned and emaciated, trying to care for its five puppies. The dogs were taken to Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA and are now in foster care. (Photos submitted)

Dog with five puppies found abandoned, starving in Nanaimo now in SPCA care

Dogs were brought to B.C. SPCA and are in foster care and will be up for adoption in the new year

A mother dog and five puppies, found abandoned and emaciated, are being cared for in Nanaimo.

A two-year-old dog named Celeste and five puppies were brought to Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA recently and are now receiving care in a foster home.

“She was living outdoors and starving, but she was obviously doing everything she could to try to feed her puppies and keep them safe,” said Bonnie Pequin, Nanaimo SPCA manager, in a news release. “She is such a sweet, loving dog and a very good mother.”

The release notes that because of Celeste’s low body weight, the dog is “on a strict ‘re-feeding’ program to introduce nutrients back into her system” gradually. The foster owner reports that even after what Celeste has gone through, the dog waits patiently as its meals are prepared.

The mother dog will remain in care for at least another month until it reaches a normal body weight, and will then be spayed and put up for adoption. The puppies will also be available for adoption in the new year; for information, visit http://spca.bc.ca.

“We are so thankful that Celeste and her puppies are warm and safe and getting the care that they need this Christmas,” said Pequin. “No animal should be left out in the cold without food or shelter, especially at this time of year.”

The B.C. SPCA says it provides services for nearly 100,000 animals in need each year and relies on the generosity of animal lovers. Those willing to donate to help Celeste and other animals in the care of the B.C. SPCA are asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/donations/holiday.

READ ALSO: 8 puppies with serious health issues brought to Nanaimo SPCA for care


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsBCSPCASPCA

Previous story
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Next story
‘She is no more’: Alberta icefield rollover survivor who lost wife wants report released

Just Posted

X
Kimberley Alpine Resort closed Saturday due to fire in Northstar Quad lift hut

Brent Bidston of Angel Flight with some of the first patients to fly in Angel Flight East Kootenay’s new Cessna 414A on Dec. 15 2021. (Image courtesy of Angel Flight East Kootenay)
Angel Flight East Kootenay’s new plane takes to the skies

15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the East Kootenay region over the weekend, according to Environment Canada. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
More snow on the way for East Kootenay region

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge