Dog license renewal notices in the mail

For the Townsman

Renewal notices for 2018 dog licenses in the City of Cranbrook are coming to mailboxes around the community this week.

If you currently have a dog license, the City will be sending you a renewal notice, if you have not already received it. You are asked to please wait until you get your renewal notice before visiting City Hall to get your 2018 dog license.

Licenses issued for dogs are valid for the calendar year (January 1 to December 31) and can be purchased at City Hall. The licensing fee for a sterile dog is $40.00, and the fee for an intact dog is $60.00.

If you renew your license before February 28, 2018 you will receive a $25.00 discount on your licensing fee.

“People would be surprised at the number of stray dogs we have to take to the SPCA, simply because the dog has not been licensed,” says Naomi Humenny, Bylaw Services Officer. “As a result, we have no access to the owner’s information and no way to return the dog home.”

Under the City of Cranbrook Animal Control bylaw, any person that is a resident of the City and who is the owner of a dog two (2) months of age or older, needs to ensure that they have a valid dog license. No person shall own, keep or harbour an unlicensed dog in the City of Cranbrook.

For more information about dog licensing, you can contact the City by calling 311. To review the City of Cranbrook Animal Control Bylaw, please visit the City website.

