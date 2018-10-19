Walking its human can be the best part of a dog’s day.

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Dog owners in North Vancouver are being advised to keep their pets on a short leash if they are walking in Cates Park along the shores of Burrard Inlet.

RCMP Sgt. Doug Trousdell says at least two dogs are confirmed to have died after eating what is suspected to have been some type of poisonous mushroom.

Trousdell says police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting the park, and a third dog may also have died, although that is still being confirmed.

He says the BC SPCA and District of North Vancouver parks department are also investigating.

READ MORE: Deadly mushroom spotted in Greater Victoria

Signs have been posted advising owners to keep their dogs leashed, even in off-leash areas, until further notice.

Police have taken samples of mushrooms from the park and are waiting for test results, but Trousdell says the fungus is likely to have caused the dog deaths.

“We are obviously alive to the possibility it could be something else but we don’t have any reason at this point … to suggest it is a deliberate act,” he said in a phone interview.

If it turns out to be deliberate, Trousdell said police will become more involved. But if naturally occurring mushrooms are determined to have been the cause, the matter will be handed over to the SPCA and District of North Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday
Next story
First annual Medieval Faire and Feast this Saturday

Just Posted

First annual Medieval Faire and Feast this Saturday

On Saturday, October 20, Van Horne Park will be transformed, and transported… Continue reading

UPDATE: RCMP say Jim Roberts, missing since Wednesday afternoon, has been found

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

‘The Grizzlies’ screens at Mt. Baker

A total of 26 of Mount Baker Secondary School’s classes signed up… Continue reading

Canada Post union issues strike notice

The union representing Canada Post workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice… Continue reading

Cranbrook father, daughter take gold in world powerlifting championships

Local father and daughter duo took on the 100% Raw Powerlifting World… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Who the hell is Ferdy Belland?’

Local bass player joins nationally renowned rock star’s band

The post-truthiness world

Remember back in the innocent days of pre-2016 when Steven Colbert coined… Continue reading

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read