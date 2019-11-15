Image by Enrique Meseguer from Pixabay

Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Seasonal affective disorder can result in mood and health changes

Abbotsford has some dreary, rainy weather ahead, and that can make for a sour mood in many people.

The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says, for others, the seasonal changes – including less daylight and a drop in temperature – can bring on a more profound form of the blues known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Here are some signs that you might have SAD:

  • you feel like sleeping all the time or have trouble getting a good night’s sleep
  • you’re tired all the time, making it difficult to carry out daily tasks
  • your appetite has changed, in particular more cravings for sugary and starchy foods
  • you’re gaining weight
  • you feel sad, guilty and down on yourself
  • you feel hopeless
  • you feel irritable
  • you’re avoiding people or activities you used to enjoy
  • you feel tense and stressed

The CMHA recommends talking to your doctor if some of these feelings seem to happen each year.

The treatments for SAD include light therapy, medication, counselling and self-help measures such as exercise and a healthy diet.

Visit cha.bc.ca for more information.

RELATED: Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

RELATED: ‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help
Next story
Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Just Posted

Max’s Place celebrates 25 years in business

On Friday, Nov. 15 Max’s Place, a beloved Cranbrook bakery and coffee… Continue reading

Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The journey to the 2020 BC Performing Arts Festival

An Interview with Tim Plait : This is the first in a series of features on the 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, which Cranbrook is hosting

Summer Blackmore wins RBC Future Olympian funding

Cranbrook’s Blackmore was one of just thirty athletes at the final, from a variety of sports, to earn funding.

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Community Foundation, RBC support local youth

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies and RBC Foundation Award $28,000 to Youth-Led Projects

Freedom of speech and its consequences

The United States Congress has embarked on the process to impeach President… Continue reading

‘The unexamined life,’ and other subversive ideas

Yme Woensdregt People today consider Socrates to be one of the world’s… Continue reading

Fragmentation: The Tribalisation of Politics

Gwynne Dyer ‘Homo economicus’ is dead. Long live ‘homo tribuarius’! That’s not… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Most Read