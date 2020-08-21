A wildfire is burning in the Doctor Creek area near Blue Lake Camp. Photo courtesy Todd Hebert.

Doctor Creek wildfire mapped at an estimated 3,000 hectares

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has grown up to an estimated 3,000 hectares following more accurate mapping completed late Thursday.

There are currently 40 firefighters working on the fire, along with heavy equipment and air resources, according to updated information from the BC Wildfire Service. Structural protection is also being deployed as required.

The fire, discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 18, is highly visible and burning in steep and rocky terrain.

READ: Blue Lake Camp, cabins near Skookumchuck ordered to evacuate

The Regional District of East Kootenay has an evacuation order in place, which covers a number of camping sites as well as Blue Lake Camp, which is just south of Whitetail Lake.

READ: Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake Camp


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Doctor Creek wildfire mapped at an estimated 3,000 hectares

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has grown up to… Continue reading

Local, regional search and rescue organizations receive BC Hydro grants

Three regional search and rescue organizations are getting some new equipment thanks… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust seeks feedback on Draft Strategic Plan

The plan will guide decisions made around future activities

It happened in 1913

Aug. 16 -22: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake Camp

Staff, guests evacuated from camp as fire in the Findlay Creek area grows to estimated 400 hectares

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Most Read