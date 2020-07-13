District of Sparwood accepting submissions for Street Art Banner Program

The District of Sparwood is now accepting applications from artists for their Street Art Banner Program. In a press release, the District explained that the program was designed to encourage, promote and celebrate local heritage, arts and culture through the display of artistic street banners hung on community utility poles.

The banners, which will be composed of an aluminum composite material, will allow for digitally printed artwork to be sourced from a any artistic medium. Artists from across the Columbia Basin region can apply, so long as they meet the eligibility criteria. A preference will be given to Sparwood and Elk Valley residents.

The primary objectives of the Street Art Banner Program are:

• Beautification of the community

• Supporting the development of local artists

• Celebrating local artists and supporting their development

• Preserving and celebrating local heritage through art

• Sharing the stories of Sparwood

• Displaying and promoting the work of local artists

A full list of eligibility criteria is available on the District of Sparwood website at sparwood.ca/street-art.

All submissions will be evaluated by an advisory group, consisting of a member of the Sparwood and District Arts and Heritage Council, a District staff member, a member of Council, a senior representative and a youth representative. Names of artists will not be taken into consideration and all submission/eligibility criteria must be met. The advisory group will focus on creativity, originality and overall impression when making their decisions, along with the relevance and likely appeal to the community.

Once the advisory group has evaluated the submissions, they will provide Council with their recommendations on artwork to be reproduced and used in the Street Art Banner Program, says the District. Council will then review the recommendations and award the successful art submissions. All artists will be notified of Council’s decision, and artists will receive a $500 honorarium for artwork that is selected for production into a street banner.

Submissions will be accepted until August 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Submissions can be sent to Jenna Jenson via email at jjensen@sparwood.ca, or via mail to District of Sparwood Box 520, 136 Spruce Avenue Sparwood BC, V0B 2G0. For more information call the District of Sparwood at 250-425-6271.



