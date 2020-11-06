Discussions over clean up from building fires underway, says City

Discussions on demolition cleanup and site rehabilitation for a few local commercial buildings razed by fires are currently underway, according to the City of Cranbrook.

In recent weeks, large fires have destroyed the former Legion building, May May’s restaurant, and the former Kootenay Springs building.

The city says bylaw services acknowledges that the remains of the buildings can be hazardous, as well as unwelcoming sign, given their proximity to the highway that runs through Cranbrook.

“The City of Cranbrook recognizes the challenges associated with post-fire removal of structures and is committed to providing support in getting the work completed properly and in a timely manner,” reads a statement from a press release.

The former Legion building caught fire on Sept. 1, spreading to the adjacent May May’s restaurant due to extremely windy conditions.

Bylaw Services has been in discussions with representatives of the former Legion building, and are working with them to complete demolition permits, with the anticipation that the work will begin soon and be completed by the end of January.

Representatives with May May’s expect to begin demolition soon, with plans to rebuild.

On Oct. 17, the former Kootenay Springs building caught fire, which was extinguished by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services personnel. Discussions with the owners of the former Kootenay Springs property are also underway, according to the city.