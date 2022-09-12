Dinner fundraiser to support Shelter for Ukrainians Society

A candlelight vigil in Rotary Park in Cranbrook, in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people during this time of war. Photos courtesy Tamara Cartwright

The Shelter for Ukrainians Society, in partnership with the Colombo Lodge, is hosting “The Harvest Dinner” coming up on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Colombo Lodge in Cranbrook.

The event will include the Colombo Lodge’s famous spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and plenty more. A cocktail hour will kick off the festivities before dinner, while post-dinner activities will include a silent auction with items and services donated by local businesses.

The society, formed earlier this year in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine in February, has been working to provide a safe haven Ukrainians and their families in Cranbrook and the East Kootenay.

“During the last six months, Ukrainian civilians have been living a nightmare. Thousands have been killed and millions are displaced, having lost their homes, their businesses and their complete way of life,” according to the Shelter for Ukrainians Society. “Canada is one of many countries sending steady support to Ukraine and the Shelter for Ukrainians Society has been actively raising funds through numerous different events.

“We are deeply appreciative of the support shown by the communities of the East Kootenay in helping Ukrainian families.”

Tickets are $35 per adult, $20 for children 12 years of age and younger.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting:

Mike Ortynski – 250-489- 8897 – mike@mikeautowash.ca

Mark Spence-Vinge – 250-426-4274 – spencevinge@shaw.ca

Huckleberry Books – 250-426-3415

Flooring Superstore – 250-417-0550