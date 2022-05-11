Developing a vision for downtown revitalization

Concept A, one of three downtown revitalization concepts developed by city staff and consultants.

That picture is coming into focus, as consultants and city staff continue to hammer out the vision for the future of Cranbrook’s downtown core through the development of a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan.

Three concept plans are in consideration, each with nine separate character areas or nodes of redevelopment mapped out in the downtown area, according to an update from staff on Monday’s council meeting. Areas mapped out in the concept plan depict different guiding principles such as the downtown gateway, mixed infill, adaptive re-use and transition, among others.

Out of the three concepts, ‘Concept A’ is the preferred option so far, according to staff and the consultants, which are working with a local advisory group representing local business, heritage, tourism and food and beverage interests.

‘Concept A’ features a centralized core that allows for the highest building height of seven storeys, with surround areas up to four storeys. Maker Village — a transitional area where community, small scale industry and workspaces converge — would be in the southwest area, bordering medium density residential mixed and the downtown core itself.

Two special plan areas were identified; one on the Safeway/Transit hub site, and the other on the lower half of Mount Baker Park.

“The next steps for the project will actually be to take these concepts back out to the public through our project website, and seek feedback,” said Rob Veg, Manager of Planning. “Then ultimately identify a final concept that then the team will take back and do the detailed work with respect to transporation, urban form and land use, things like design guidelines that can be incorporated into the official community plan, and also looking at infrastructure as well.”

Initial feedback from mayor and council included removing, or increasing the seven-storey height restriction in the core area, the public input process and parking availability for potential downtown residential development.

A Downtown Revitalization Master Plan is a conceptual layout that guides future growth and development of an area, which includes factoring in principles such as population, housing, transportation, land use and community facilities.

There will be opportunities for public input in the coming weeks and months, while more information is available by visiting the project website.

