The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Delays along Highway 93 near Radium due to boulder

Single lane alternating traffic

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour.

A boulder is blocking the highway in Kootenay National Park, causing single lane alternative traffic.

Crews are on site.

DriveBC will be updated as they work to remove the rock.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

