Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

RCMP say a major head-on collision was averted last weekend due to defensive driving by a charter bus driver.

At approximately 3:00 am, on Oct. 7, the Revelstoke RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle collision between a commercial truck and a passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 3 km east of Revelstoke. Due to defensive driving of the charter bus driver, say RCMP, many lives were saved. Only a few minor injuries resulted.

After examining the scene and dash cam footage from the bus, it was determined that the eastbound bus was struck when a westbound truck approached a curve and crossed over into the eastbound lane and into the path of the bus. Chilling footage shows the charter bus driver being forced onto the shoulder of the highway at the last moment to avoid collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for under an hour.

Considering the recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area, the Revelstoke RCMP and BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind all drivers that roadways are constructed for safe driving at the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road. All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (advisory or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely , stated SSgt Kurt Grabinsky of the Revelstoke RCMP in a press release.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.