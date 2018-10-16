The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

The lawyer for a woman charged in the death of her 14-month-old son says the Crown presented what seems to be a damning case, but its evidence is one-sided.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.

The Crown presented evidence from an array of medical professionals that suggested John could not fight off a staph infection because he was malnourished and that he was close to death by the time he arrived in hospital.

RELATED: Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

The mother’s lawyer, John Phillips, says in his closing arguments that John died because of treatment he received at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Alberta’s former chief medical examiner, now a consultant, testified that she believed John died because doctors raised the boy’s sodium levels and infused him with fluid too quickly.

Phillips urged jurors to look at the full picture.

“It is a good example of why we have trials in our legal system. In our society we try not to just act like an angry mob, grabbing our pitchforks and torches,” he said Tuesday.

“We hold a trial of the facts and look at the whole picture and try to determine what the situation actually was.”

Phillips also described photos of the family’s home showing healthy snacks, vitamins, baby gates and wellness books.

“This looks like a house where the parents are really conscious of the health and wellness of their children.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions
Next story
Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Just Posted

A new symphonic season kicks off on Saturday

The Symphony of the Kootenays commences their new season with Canadian Guitar Quartet

Council adopts cannabis bylaw ahead of legalization

Retail cannabis locations capped at 10, changes made to clean air bylaws and licensing fees

Your Cranbrook Municipal Election Candidates

General Voting Day is Saturday, Oct. 20, at Laurie Middle School from 8 am to 8 pm. Advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Cranbrook Senior Centre on 17th Ave. South and 2nd Street South, from 8 am to 8 pm

Local swings in PGA of BC awards

Cindy Soukoroff, head golf professional at St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino,… Continue reading

RCMP make arrests after crime spree

Two B.C. residents are in custody after evading police in Fernie and… Continue reading

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Long time Kimberley resident and school principal Don Davies spent… Continue reading

Three Nelson marijuana dispensaries to remain open after legalization

Nelson’s police chief has no plans to close them down

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

Most Read