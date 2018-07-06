Dean McKerracher announces election bid

Another East Kootenay mayor has announced they will stand for re-election this year.

Dean McKerracher has served as mayor of Elkford for the past 13 years and hopes to secure his position once again at the municipal elections in October.

His announcement on Friday follows the news Fernie mayor Mary Giuliano will also stand for re-election.

“I would like to thank all of the voters for your support in the past elections and the confidence you have shown me these past 13 years,” said McKerracher.

“My love for the community and its citizens is stronger now than ever before and if you know me at all, you will know there isn’t anyone that boasts about Elkford more than I do.”

McKerracher first joined the District of Elkford as a councillor, a position he used as a stepping stone to learn the inner workings of politics.

During that time, he also had a chance to meet and establish relationships with provincial ministers and politicians, which he says have opened many doors for Elkford.

“I feel I need to run for re-election again this term as we will be losing two or maybe three councillors this election,” said McKerracher.

“I feel it is important to have strong leadership going into this election to ensure a smooth transition to the new council.

“Our strong leadership has proven itself. Thirteen years ago we were a community still in debt, today we have a surplus of approximately $10 million and have completed so many projects with great success.”

These include a new trail system throughout Elkford, arena, swimming pool and park rebuilds, and soon the Devonian concession stand rebuild, and new walking bridge and community centre.

Looking forward, McKerracher said he was focused on the completion of the new District office and water smart management cells, which would maintain equal water pressure for all residents.

His priorities also include future upgrades to District infrastructure and street repaving, training opportunities for junior District staff, and assisting the Elkford Housing Society with creating affordable housing for seniors.

McKerracher is also a director on the Regional District of East Kootenay Board and was recently re-elected to serve his fourth term as chairman of the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board.

“I am proud to say that with the help of our past MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) we were successful in securing the new MRI for our Cranbrook hospital,” he said.

“I would like to continue as the chair as there is so much more we need to do for all of our health care facilities in our region.”

The next general local elections in B.C. are on October 20.

To register to vote or to update your voter registration, visit Elections.bc.ca.

 

Dean McKerracher announces election bid

